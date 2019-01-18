HUSKER BASEBALL: Fan Fest Set For Feb. 1st

The Nebraska baseball team’s annual Fan Fest is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. in the Hawks Championship Center, located next to Memorial Stadium.

The event gives fans a chance to meet the 2019 Huskers and get autographs. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and water.

There will also be games, inflatables, a face painter, a balloon twister and Home Run Derby set up in the Hawks Championship Center. The end of the night will feature team introductions.

The Huskers open the 2019 regular season on Friday, Feb. 15 at UC Riverside in California. Nebraska’s home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5 against Omaha at Hawks Field. NU’s complete regular-season schedule, which includes 27 home games at Hawks Field, is available on Huskers.com.

Fans can purchase season tickets for reserved sections or general admission at Huskers.com/tickets. In addition, the popular Diamond Deal, which allows fans to customize their own nine-game package, goes on sale on Feb. 1.

OTHER HUSKER SPORTS NEWS: No. 6 Spartans Hold Off Nebraska Men’s Basketball team.