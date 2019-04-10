HUSKER BASEBALL: Creighton Jumps Out Early, Hands Nebraska First Home Loss

Lincoln, Neb. – (NU Athletics April 9)– The Nebraska baseball team (17-10) was held to four hits in a 10-2 loss to Creighton at Hawks Field on Tuesday night. It marks the Huskers’ first loss at home this season after an 8-0 start at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska used eight pitchers in the midweek clash between the RPI top-40 squads. Freshman left-hander Kyle Perry, making his fifth start of the season, went 2.1 innings. Nebraska saw relief appearances from Mike Waldron (1.2 innings), Max Schreiber (1.0), Bo Blessie (1.0), Chad Luensmann (0.0), Ben Klenke (1.0), Tyler Martin (1.0) and Byron Hood (1.0).

Creighton, who improves to 17-7 on the season, plated two runs in the top of the first and never looked back. The Bluejays added three runs in the third, one run in the fifth and four runs in the seventh to build a 10-0 lead. In all, Creighton produced 10 hits on the night.

After a scoreless first six innings for the Huskers, NU scratched out two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Ty Roseberry was hit-by-pitch in the leadoff spot before advancing to second on a groundout. Angelo Altavilla drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Freshman Colby Gomes drove in one run with an RBI double before Alex Henwood walked to load the bases. Cam Chick grounded out, but it brought in one run for the Big Red.

The season series between the Huskers and Bluejays is tied 1-1 after NU won a 6-3 decision at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha on March 26. The series finale is set for April 23 at TD Ameritrade Park and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Huskers travel to University Park, Pa., this weekend to continue Big Ten play with a three-game series at Penn State. The games are scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. (CT), Saturday at 5 p.m. (CT) and Sunday at 11 a.m. (CT).