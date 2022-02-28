HUSKER BASEBALL: Big Ten Announces BTN Schedule For Nebraska
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Feb. 28)–The Big Ten Conference released its 2022 baseball television schedule on Monday morning and the Nebraska baseball team is scheduled to play on BTN five times and once on ESPNU and ESPN2.
Nebraska’s first TV appearance will be at home on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. when Michigan visits Hawks Field. The series finale between the Huskers and Wolverines will also be on BTN on Sunday, March 27 at 11 a.m.
Game two of the Huskers’ series vs. Rutgers will be on BTN on Saturday, April 9 at 3:15 p.m. The series finale at Indiana on Sunday, April 24 is scheduled for an 11 a.m. start on BTN, while the series opener vs. Iowa will be on BTN at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29.
Nebraska’s final road series of the season includes two televised games. The series opener at Illinois will be on ESPNU at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 13 and the series finale is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN2 on Sunday, May 15.
2022 TV Schedule (all times listed as CT)
Friday, March 25 – vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)
Sunday, March 27 – vs. Michigan, 11 a.m. (BTN)
Saturday, April 9 – vs. Rutgers, 3:15 p.m. (BTN)
Sunday, April 24 – at Indiana, 11 a.m. (BTN)
Friday, April 29 – vs. Iowa, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Friday, May 13 – at Illinois, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sunday, May 15 – at Illinois, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)