High Schools at Omaha High School Quarantined Due to COVID-19
The varsity and junior varsity football teams at Omaha Creighton Prep are in a two-week quarantine after a player tested positive for COVID-19. A local media report said that Creighton Prep said through a notice to parents and later in a news release Saturday that all activities for the varsity and JV teams are suspended for now. The school said that all players on those squads and their coaches had enough contact with the player to require a self-quarantine. The state’s online tracker shows that have tested positive for the virus.
