HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks

Head Coach: Andrew Sherman (7th Year)

Career Record: 32-27

2021 Record: 3-6

Returning starters/letterwinners: Grant Berry, sr., DL; Kaalo Evans, sr., LB; Cooper Jackson, sr., LB; Brogan Ling, sr., LB; Tairen Rahe, sr., CB; Jack Baptista, sr., WR; Collin Fritton, sr., QB; Cole Luedtke, sr., OL; Cal Newell, sr., RB; Aidan Welch, sr., WR; Jackson Carpenter, soph., WR; Trent Buda, snapper, John Hohl, kicker, Ashton Gazga, kicker; Trenton Sander, punter.

Others to watch: Trenton Sander, sr., TE/LB; Trevor Scheet, sr., RB/LB; Cole Erickson, soph., TE/LB; Carter Baete, sr., QB/DB; Connor Munn, sr., OL/DL; Josh Tollefsen, jr., OL/DL; Tyler Bohling, sr., OL/DL; Noah Hansen, jr., Paxton Brabec, jr., OL/DL; Max Vredenburgh, soph., OL/DL; Landon Kelley, soph,, WR/DB; Mason Harrill, sr., WR/DB; Luke Reilling, jr., WR/DB; Trent Buda, jr., WR/DB; Grayson Smith, jr., WR/LB.

Season outlook: Southwest returns a lot of experience at linebacker and the middle of their defense will be their strength. On offense, the Silver Hawks have a lot of experience at the skill positions, including three-year starting quarterback Collin Fritton, plus Cal Newell has shifted over to running back. Wide-receiver Jack Baptista is set to become the all-time leader in receptions and yards at Southwest. Sophomore Jackson Carpenter will be tough on both sides of the football. Overall team chemistry and leadership should be really good.

Key positions, though, will be to fill five starting jobs on the offensive line and three on the defensive line. The Silver Hawks also have a tough district and regular season schedule, so limiting the mistakes will be key to their success.