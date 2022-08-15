HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Southeast Knights

Head Coach: Ryan Gottula (12th Season)

Career Record: 72-40

2021 Record: 5-5 (State Qualifier)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Gunnar Gottula, 6-6, 290, sr., OT/DT; Max Buettenback, 6-1, 190, sr., RB/OLB; Owen Baxter, 5-10, 170, jr., QB; Malachi Lyon, 5-10, 165 sr., WR; Cooper Johnson, 6-5, 280, jr., OT; Carsten Bluhm, 6-5, 215, sr., TE; Will Jesske 6-0, 190, sr., LB; Lance Hesselgesser, 6-1, 195, sr., LB; Sam Dorfmeyer, 6-1, 195, sr., OLB; Manny Appleget, 6-1, 185, sr., DB; Sam Gandara, 6-0, 170, sr., DB; Nate McCashland, 5-10, 155, sr., K/P.

Newcomers to watch: Pierre Allen, Jr., soph., DE; Cash Buettenback, soph. DB/RB; Owen Long, sr., DB; Stephen Sullivan-Diaz, jr., C; Ashton Traudt, soph., LB; Maddox Cummings, sr., LB/QB; Dylan Ritchey, sr., OG/DE; Max Dills, sr., OLB; Henry Woods, sr., WR; Jerick Squires, sr., DE/OT; Dane Newman, soph., OG; Josh Dozler, jr., OG/NG; Jack Cooper, jr., OG/NG; Nate Appleget, fr., WR/DB.

Season outlook: Lots of starting experience and talent are back on this year’s Southeast team. The Knights will compete for a city title and another trip to the state playoffs, where they ended their season in the opening round at Omaha Burke a year ago. Gunnar Gottula, a Husker football commit and first-team all-state selection, along with Max Buettenback (a Husker baseball commit), who was all-conference and has over 1,500 career rushing yards, will help lead that offense. Both are two way players, where Buettenback also had 23 tackles as an outside linebacker. First-team all-conference pick Will Jesske recorded 77 tackles last season.

Junior Owen Baxter will likely get the nod as the starting quarterback and all-city selection Nate McCashland will be the kicker and punter for the Knights. Southeast also has a lot of youth on the roster, in addition to experience. A tough start out of the gate, the Knights host Elkhorn South on August 26 and play Lincoln East the following week.

Thu. Sept. 22-vs. Millard North

Fri. Sept. 30-at Lincoln Southwest

Fri. Oct. 14-vs. Omaha Bryan at UBT Stadium