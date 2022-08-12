HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Pius X Thunderbolts
Head Coach: Ryan Kearney (7th Year)
Career Record: 24-33
2021 Record: 2-7
Returning starters/letterwinners: Barrett Walker, 6-4, 275, sr., OL/DL; Tyler Castle, 6-1, 265, sr., OL/DL; Cole Skrupa, 5-9, 180, sr., QB/RB/DB; Walker Hanneman, 6-2, 185, sr., WR/DB; Matt Bohy, 5-10, 220, sr., RB/LB; Ben Maly, 6-3, 210, sr., OL/DL; Ben Andreasen, 5-11, 190, sr. RB/LB; Nate Schauer, 6-2, 190, sr., WR/DB; Ben Hanus, 6-1, 170, sr., WR/DB; Carter Scheer, 5-11, 175, sr., WR/DB; Carson Winer, 5-10, 175, sr., WR/DB; Kolbe Volkmer, 6-2, 190, soph., QB/DB.
Season outlook: Two starting offensive linemen and a third one with extensive varsity experience return to the Pius X roster this season. The Thunderbolts will begin the first of their two seasons in Class B by hosting Scottsbluff on opening night, August 26. Pius X will be leaning on the running game with a good group of players in the backfield returning.
On defense, the Thunderbolts will be looking to fill some holes due to graduation, but the defensive line has the most experience. Talented but inexperienced players will also be key in stepping up to fill spots that are open.
