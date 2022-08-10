HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Northeast Rockets
Head Coach: Javonta Boyd (1st Year)
Career Record: 0-0
2021 Record: 2-7
Returning starters/letterwinners: Brecken Wilke, 5-11, 150, jr., WR/DB; Brice Eloume, 5-10, 190, sr., RB/LB; Ivan Eloume, 5-10, 195, sr., RB/LB; Laurent Gozo, 5-10, 175, sr., RB/DB; Antonio Washington, 5-10, 150, jr., WR/DB; Max Mayeux, 6-0, 145, sr., WR; Trevor Vocasek, 6-0, 175, jr., WR/LB; Landon Hoff, 6-2, 185, jr., QB; Elijah Umana, 5-10, 130, sr., DB; Preston Yager, 5-10, 165, sr., LB; Daniel Mendoza, 5-10, 165, jr., WR/DB; Lazlo Woodhead, 6-1, 215, jr., DL; Brodie Whiteside, 5-8, 180, sr., LB; Hanan Young, 6-2, 265, sr., OL/DL; Ethan Covington, 6-3, 250, jr., OL/DL; Riley Peterson, 6-2, 305, sr., OL.
Season outlook: Northeast brings back a lot of experience at skill positions on both sides of the football. The Rocket offensive line will be led by two-starters lettermen Hanan Young (who was an all-city selection in 2021) and Riley Peterson. In the offensive backfield, Brice and Ivan Eloume, along with Laurent Gozo, are the experienced running backs and junior Landon Hoff will look to be the full-time quarterback, after splitting time in the starting role as a sophomore.
Teams that may prove to be tough against Northeast this season include week three at Fremont, week four against Lincoln East, week eight at Kearney and week nine at Seacrest against Omaha Westside. The experience from the juniors and seniors on this year’s Rocket football team may help in key games. Kearney, Westside, along with Norfolk and North Platte are Northeast’s district opponents.