HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Lutheran

Lincoln Lutheran Warriors

Head Coach: Greg Nelson (9th Year)

Career Record: 40-39

2021 Record: 8-3 (State Playoff Quarterfinalist)

Returning starters/letterwinners: Garret Hoefs, 6-2, 200, sr., QB/LB; Cole Reilly, 6-1, 195, sr., RB/TE/LB; Jonny Puelz, 6-4, 190, sr., WR/DB; Jackson Masek, 6-2, 250, sr., G/DT; William Jurgens, 6-2, 170, sr., RB/S/P; Jameson Pella, 6-1, 170, sr., WR/S; Gabriel Schmidt, 5-10, 155, sr., WR/CB; Cooper May, 6-0, 170, sr., WR/LB; Brock Williby, 6-0, 220, sr., C/DT; Seth Stowell, 6-2, 155, sr., K; Bo Clarridge, 6-0, 200, sr., G/LB; Ryan Bockelman, 5-10, 150, jr., QB/RB/DB; Oliver Kollipara, 5-10, 185, jr., OL/DL; Caleb Meyer, 5-10, 240, jr., OL/DL; Jason Steider, 6-3, 190, jr., OL/DL; Colton Roper, 5-10, 160, soph., RB/DL; Ryan Hager, 6-1, 165, soph., WR/DB.

Season outlook: Lots of skill players return to this year’s Lincoln Lutheran team, who finished in the Class C2 quarterfinals a year ago. Three to four linemen need to be developed in order for the Warriors to run the ball on offense and stop the run defensively. This year’s senior class has a lot of experience and the defensive secondary looks to be pretty good.

Lutheran will be in the hunt for another run into the playoffs, but five of the teams on their schedule made the 2021 playoffs (Wahoo Neumann, David City Aquinas, Wilber-Clatonia and Centennial in C2, Milford in C1), which will provide a challenge for the Warriors.