HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln East

Lincoln East Spartans
Head Coach: John Gingery (27th year)
2021 Record: 6-4 (State Playoff Qualifier)
Returning starters/letterwinners: Malachi Coleman, 6-4, 200, sr., WR/DE; Harrison Biester, 6-0, 185, sr., QB; Kam Roebke, 6-0, 190, sr., WR/DB; Dash Bauman, 6-2, 205, jr., RB/LB; Andres Zuniga, 5-10, 185, sr., RB/LB; Carter Templemeyer, 6-2, 185, sr., WR/DB; Trey Bott, 6-0, 200, sr., LB; Sam Cappos, 6-1, 275, sr., DL; Ethan Harris, 5-10, 185, sr., RB/LB; Aiden Planer, 6-0, 190, sr., RB/LB; Cooper Kleppinger, 6-1, 170, sr., WR/DB; Quinton Languis, 5-11, 165, sr., WR/DB; Admir Mujkic, 6-2, 185, sr., K; Jacob Utecht, 5-10, 210, sr., C/DE; Blake McLain, 6-0, 185, sr., WR/S; Breck Bryant, 6-1, 190, sr., WR/DB; Jackson Neal, 6-4, 280, sr., OL/DL; Will Potratz, 5-7, 165, sr., WR/DB; Connor Shelton, 6-0, 175, sr., WR/DB; Tyler Schnase, 5-10, 165, sr., WR/DB.
Newcomers to watch: Emmett Karr, 5-10, 210, jr., OL/DL; Cooper Finney, 6-2, 220, OL/DL.
Season Outlook: East returns seven starters on defense and only four on offense from last year’s playoff team. Four of those starters play both sides of the ball. A lot of media attention will be surrounding Malachi Coleman, who is considered to be among the top 100 recruits in the nation for the Class of 2023, but the Spartans will also rely on the athleticism of Carter Templemeyer at wide-receiver, along with Sam Cappos helping anchor the defensive line.
Harrison Biester will likely take over as the starting quarterback, filling some big shoes left by Nebraska Gatorade Player of The Year and North Alabama freshman quarterback Noah Walters. East will have to fill a lot of spots on their offensive line, too, due to losses from graduation. Experience from linemen that have lettered, but didn’t start, may prove to be beneficial during the course of the season.
Overall, the Spartans may be one of the teams from Lincoln to be playoff contenders again and battle for a city title.