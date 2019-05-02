Heartland Athletic Conference Track and Field Results

BOYS TEAM SCORING: Fremont 127, Lincoln Southwest 126, Lincoln High 101, Kearney 61, Lincoln East 52, Grand Island 47, Norfolk 46, Lincoln Southeast 41, Lincoln Pius X 32, Lincoln North Star 25, Lincoln Northeast 5.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100–1. Maessner, Kearney, :10.85; 2. Jarosz, Southwest, :11.16; 3. Beaman, Southeast, :11.16; 200–1. Maessner, Kearney, :21.62; 2. Jarosz, Southwest, :22.31; 3. Arps, Fremont, :22.68; 400–1. Ferguson, Fremont, :49.42; 2. Arps, Fremont, :50.37; 3. Hartford, Grand Island, :51.15; 800–1. Ferguson, Fremont, 1:57.55; 2. Nolley, Southwest, 1:58.48; 3. Berks, Lincoln High, 1:58.91.
1,600–1. Gonzalez, Fremont, 4:25.08; 2. Chot, North Star, 4:27.32; 3. Oliver, East, 4:30.07; 3,200–1. Boyle, Southwest, 9:43.81; 2. Waters, Fremont, 9:46.46; 3. Acton, Southwest, 9:57.68; 110 hurdles–1. Luff, Lincoln High, :13.86 (meet record, previous record, :13.97, Luff, Lincoln High, 2019 preliminaries); 2. Jablonski, Pius X, :15.02; 3. Winston, Lincoln High, :15.23; 300 hurdles–1. Luff, Lincoln High, :39.02; 2. Kleinschmidt, Lincoln High, :40.27; 3. Winston, Lincoln High, :40.49.
400 relay–1. Southwest (Boden, Miller, Olson, Jarosz) :43.17; 2. Kearney :43.45; 3. Southeast :44.07; 1,600 relay–1. Fremont (Arps, Gonzalez, McMahon, Ferguson) 3:24.12; 2. Grand Island 3:26.84; 3. Kearney 3:27.59; 3,200 relay–1. Fremont (Johannsen, Klein, Schulz, Gonzalez) 7:59.44; 2. Lincoln High 8:02.89; 3. Grand Island 8:04.23.
High jump–1. Lewis, Southwest, 6-6; 2. McMahon, Fremont, 6-6; 3. Bruening, Norfolk, 6-2; long jump–1. Mudundulu, Lincoln High, 23-2¾; 2. Lewis, Southwest, 23-1½; 3. Grixby, Southwest, 21-4; triple jump–1. Lewis, Southwest, 46-2½; 2. Mudundulu, Lincoln High, 45-3½; 3. Austin, North Star, 44-10 ; pole vault–1. Peterson, Southeast, 15-0; 2. Hesman, Grand Island, 13-8; 3. Mendoza, Fremont, 13-4; shot put–1. Brown, East, 54-6¾; 2. Terrano, Lincoln High, 54-6¾; 3. Gubbels, Pius X, 50-9¾; discus–1. Brown, East, 180-4; 2. Donscheski, Fremont, 156-8; 3. Menning, Fremont, 153-5.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 153.33, Kearney 117, Lincoln East 92, Fremont 77, Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln Southeast 47, Grand Island 39.33, Lincoln North Star 29, Norfolk 23.33, Lincoln Northeast 7, Lincoln High 4.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100–1. Scarlett, Kearney, :12.26; 2. Thompson, Southwest, :12.42; 3. Dilsaver, Southwest, :12.46; 200–1. Scarlett, Kearney, :25.60; 2. Hartter, East, :25.88; 3. Leybold, Southeast, :26.76; 400–1. Dilsaver, Southwest, :57.93; 2. Dillon, Fremont, :59.20; 3. Dalton, Pius X, 1:00.75; 800–1. Dilsaver, Southwest, 2:22.54; 2. Decker, Fremont, 2:22.56; 3. M. Muma, East, 2:24.24.
1,600–1. J. Muma, East, 5:07.97; 2. Dahl, Fremont, 5:11.78; 3. Li. Blehm, Southwest, 5:13.82; 3,200–1. Li. Blehm, Southwest, 11:16.36; 2. Godwin, Kearney, 11:14.89; 3. Hemmer, Fremont, 11:21.28; 100 hurdles–1. Dahlgren, Kearney, :14.77; 2 Thompson, Southwest, :15.10; 3. Johnson, East, :15.57; 300 hurdles–1. Dahlgren, Kearney, :45.58; 2. Johnson, East, :47.49; 3. Mehlin, Kearney, :48.41.
400 relay–1. Pius X (Harper, Hastings, Gabel, Boothe) :50.18; 2. Kearney :50.35; 3. Southwest :51.52; 1,600 relay–1. Fremont (McCabe, Decker, Dahl, Dillon) 4:04.61; 2. East 4:08.83; 3. Pius X 4:11.92; 3,200 relay–1. Fremont (Johnson, McCabe, Nau, Dahl) 9:31.46; 2. East 9:41.84; 3. Southwest 9:51.13.
High jump–1. Berry, Southwest, 5-3; 2. Hellbusch, North Star, 5-3; 3. Lambe, Southwest, 5-1; long jump–1. Thompson, Southwest, 18-2½; 2. Hastings, Pius X, 17-11½; 3. Hilderbrand, Grand Island, 17-1½; triple jump–1. Thompson, Southwest, 37-3; 2. Wood, Kearney, 36-2; 3. Hildrebrand, Grand Island, 35-9; pole vault–1. Gardner, North Star, 11-4; 2. Brummond, Norfolk, 10-0; 3. Mendoza, Fremont, 10-0; shot put–1. Squier, Southwest, 40-6; 2. McCullough, Southeast, 38-7¾; 3. Villalpando, Norfolk, 37-7¾; discus–1. (tie) Squier, Southwest, and Barrientos, Grand Island, 120-7; 3. Fuller, Kearney, 116-9.