HAC Boys & Girls Basketball Pairings Released
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–Pairings are out for the Heartland Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Tournament that runs Dec. 28-31.
Lincoln Northeast will be the host site for the tournament’s semifinal and championship games on Dec. 30 and 31. Lincoln Pius X is the top seed, followed by in order with Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star that will get first round byes and host quarterfinal games on Dec. 29.
Tournament games for No. 5 through No. 12 seeds will be played on Dec. 28 with the higher seed being the host team.
Below are the pairings of the HAC girls basketball tournament. Pius X, Fremont, Southwest and East are the top four seeds of that bracket and will receive first round byes.