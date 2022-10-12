GIRLS STATE GOLF: Southwest Wins ‘A’ Team Title, Kolbas and Lovegrove Win Individual Crowns

NORFOLK–(KFOR Oct. 12)–For the fourth time in the past five years, the Lincoln Southwest girls golf team won the Class A state team championship and did so on Tuesday, by finishing with a two-day total of 645, outdoing runner-up Lincoln East by ten shots. The Spartans finished with a team total 655.

Individually, Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas won her third consecutive Class A championship by firing a second round 79 to finish with a two-day total of 151. Lincoln East’s Elly Honnens tied for second with Columbus’ Sarah Lasso.

In Class C, Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove fired a second round 73 to finish with a two-round total of 143 to win the individual title at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

CLASS A GOLF TOURNAMENT at Norfolk Country Club FINAL TEAM STANDINGS: Lincoln Southwest 645, Lincoln East 655, Millard North 661, Omaha Marian 699, Lincoln Pius X 734, North Platte 735, Gretna 739, Columbus 751, Papillion-La Vista South 756, Elkhorn South 760, Omaha Westside 780, Kearney 790.