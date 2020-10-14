GIRLS STATE GOLF: Pius X’s Kolbas Wins Individual Title, While North Platte Claims Team Championship
NORFOLK–(KFOR Oct. 14)–Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nicole Kolbas picked up the individual title at the 2020 NSAA Class A State Girls Golf Meet at the Norfolk Country Club on Tuesday.
Kolbas finished at 4-under with a two-round total of 140, ahead of 2019 champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside. Hanna finished at +8 with a two-round total of 152. She was nine strokes behind Kolbas in the final round, after trailing by three in the first round.
North Platte, who won the Class A team title, had two golfers place in the top five to help secure the championship. Sophomore Karsen Morrison was 12 over par and finished with a two round total of 156 to finish third. Senior Baylee Steele fired a +16 and had a total of 160 for a fifth place finish.
Pius X finished runner-up in the team standings, ahead of Millard North. Two-time defending champion Lincoln Southwest finished fourth.
Scottsbluff won the Class B team championship and Broken Bow earned top spot in Class C, edging Lincoln Christian for the team championship. The Crusaders had freshman Olivia Lovegrove place fourth in the individual standings and Lincoln Lutheran junior Rachael Volin finished 10th.
Click the links below to see team and individual standings in each class.
Class A
Class B
Class C