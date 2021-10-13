GIRLS STATE GOLF: Kolbas Wins Second Straight Title, while Silver Hawks Claim Team Gold
NORFOLK–(KFOR Oct. 13)–A record-setting performance for the second-straight year for Lincoln Pius X golfer Nicole Kolbas.
The junior finished with a two-round total of 136, finishing at 8-under to win the Class A individual girls golf title Tuesday at the Norfolk Country Club. Kolbas beat her previous two-round mark of 140 at State last year and won by 12 shots.
The 2019 Class A champ, Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside, finished second by finishing at 2-under and firing a two-round total of 142. Lincoln Southwest senior Kate Strickland finished even with a two-round total of 144.
Southwest won the Class A team championship, sending out retiring head coach Jim Danson a winner. The Silver Hawks as a team fired a two-round total of 627, while Lincoln East finished second at 652 and Millard North was third at 653. Lincoln Pius X came in fifth in the team race with 681.
In Class C, Lincoln Lutheran finished third in the team standings, while Lincoln Christian was sixth.
Click the links below for all the final results.
