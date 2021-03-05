GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: Stai Helps Lift Norris Into Title Game In Victory Over York
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 5)–Norris senior forward Brianna Stai became clutch Friday afternoon, when she banked a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter and helped turn the tide away from York.
The 6-0 senior finished with 16 points in leading the Titans to a 43-36 victory over the Dukes Friday afternoon in the Class B semifinals of the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Norris (23-2) will make an appearance in the Class B championship Saturday at 2pm, for the first time since they finished runner-up in 2017. The game will be broadcast on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com. The Titans will face the winner between Elkhorn North and Scottsbluff.
Stai banked a three-point shot from roughly 30-feet out to give Norris a 30-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
York (21-4) pulled ahead one last time early in the fourth when senior Maddie Portwine scored to put the Dukes up 31-30. Portwine later fouled out and finished with 12 points.
As the momentum continued to shift, Stai then hit another three-pointer with 5:15 remaining in the game to put the Titans up 35-31. Stai, along with Maddi Collier and Kalli Kroeker combined to hit ten free-throws in the final quarter to help seal the win.
York bounced back in the second quarter to force a 19-all game at halftime, as Portwine and 6-2 junior Masa Scheierman combined for 17 first half points. Scheierman led the Dukes with 13 points.