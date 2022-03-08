GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL: Norris Moves On To Class B Semifinal, Waverly Comes Up Short Against Elkhorn North
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 8)–Fourth-seeded Norris overcame a slow offensive start on Tuesday morning, but the Titans found some range in the second half to earn a 43-22 victory over No. 5 seed York in the Class B girls quarterfinals of the NSAA State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Titans (21-4) now play defending Class B champ Elkhorn North in the Thursday 1:30pm semifinal at PBA, in a game that you can hear on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
After leading 18-6 at halftime, Norris found some long range shooting in 6-3 senior Ella Waters, who sank a pair of three-pointers in back-to-back possessions in the second half. Meanwhile, the Titans continued to shut down York’s inside duo of 6-1 Masa Scheierman and 6-2 Anna Briggs. Both post players for the Dukes combined for six points.
No one from Norris scored in double-figures. The Titans got nine points apiece from Annie Rice and 6-0 forward Sage Burbach.
Norris previously met Elkhorn North during the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament championship and fell 54-37. The other regular season matchup saw the Titans lose 43-37.
The defending champion Wolves started things off Tuesday morning with a a matchup with Waverly, who came in as the eighth-seed of the tournament. Sophomore guard Britt Prince scored a game-high 19 points to lead Elkhorn North, who improved to 24-1 overall.
The Wolves led 15-5 after the first quarter, with Prince accounting for 10 of those points. Waverly (12-12) did put up a good defensive front by using a full-court press that caused some problems for Elkhorn North.
Paige Radenslaben led Waverly with nine points.