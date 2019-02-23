GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Pius X Pulls Away From Scrappy Marian In Final Quarter To Win A-1 Title

Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X looked like from the outset they would be on cruise control against Omaha Marian.

A 10-0 start for the Thunderbolts dwindled and ultimately they used a 13-2 fourth quarter run to put the Crusaders away and earned a 64-43 victory and the District A-1 girls basketball title Friday night at Bishop Flavin Gym.

Pius X (19-4) likely will remain the No. 1 seed for the Class A girls state basketball tournament that will run Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, while Marian finishes the year at 11-13.

A three-pointer from junior guard Matti Reiling and a basket from junior forward Lauren Taubenheim toward the end of the third quarter helped spark the run into the fourth quarter and Pius X was on cruise control.

Another difference in the game was the interior play from senior forward Kloee Sander, who finished with a team-high 19 points for the Thunderbolts, and 6-3 sophomore center Alexis Markowski, who added 18 points in the victory.

Still, Marian didn’t completely go away through the first three quarters, as sophomore guard Celia Hacker kept the Crusaders within striking distance with her game-high 22 points.

But Marian went cold from three-point range in the second half (1-of-13) and couldn’t overcome Pius X’s momentum in the final quarter.

Jadyn Greisen added 11 points for the Thunderbolts.

Parker Stafford scored 10 points for Marian before fouling out.