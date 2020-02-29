GIRLS DISTRICT BASKETBALL: Lincoln Christian Rolls To District Title Over Louisville
WAVERLY–(KFOR Feb. 28)–Mark Friday’s Class C1 District 1 championship as another dominating win for the Lincoln Christian girls basketball team.
The Crusaders trailed once (3-0), but immediately bounced back and rolled to a 57-27 win over Louisville Friday night at Waverly High School to earn the district title and another trip to the state tournament, in a game heard on KFOR.
Christian (21-3) will likely be the No. 1 seed in the Class C1 bracket of the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament, which starts next Thursday in Lincoln. The Crusaders have been to state 11 times in the past 12 years, winning the C1 title in 2017 and finishing runner-up twice in the past four years.
Christian’s 6-4 senior center Olivia Hollenbeck took control of the inside game, as her teammates kept feeding her the ball, scoring a game-high 16 points. Alexis Johnson added 11 points in the Crusader victory.
Christian led 22-9 after the first quarter and 34-13 at halftime.
Allyson Korte added nine points for the Crusaders.
Freshman Sagan Leach was the top scorer for Louisville (12-13), finishing with nine points.