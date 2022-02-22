Girls Class A Basketball District Pairings
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 21)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Monday afternoon released the official pairings for the upcoming Class A districts for girls basketball.
Lincoln High is the top seed in the A-3 District, while Lincoln Southwest is No. 1 in A-5 and Lincoln Pius X is the top team in A-6. District tournament action for most of the brackets will start Saturday, with some play-in games slated for Thursday.
KFOR and sports station ESPN Lincoln will cover select games of the Class A district tournaments involving Lincoln teams. Click the link below to see the full bracket.
Class A Girls District Basketball Pairings