GIRLS BASKETBALL: Winnebago Upsets No. 1 Malcolm To Reach C1 State Tournament
MALCOLM–(KLMS Feb. 26)–In what may be the biggest upset of the high school basketball post season has turned into a Hoosiers-like story for the Winnebago girls.
The Indians managed to connected on ten, three-point shots to knockout No. 1 ranked Malcolm 51-49 Friday night in the Class C1 District 1 championship at Malcolm High School, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln. The win gives Winnebago their first state tournament berth since 1990 and improves their record to 15-10.
Malcolm finishes the season at 21-2.
Winnebago led by seven points at halftime and had to withstand a furious comeback by Malcolm. A 15-2 run by the Clippers, sparked by two, three-pointers from sophomore guard Alyssa Fortik, gave them a 34-28 lead in the third quarter.
Winnebago relied on hitting three-point shots the rest of the way. Keisha Snyder sparked the rally, hitting three big shots toward her 21-point performance. Madeline Cleveland added 15 points to help in the victory.
The Indians had a 51-49 lead when Malcolm had a chance to tie or go for the win with 10 seconds left, when an errant pass went out of bounds with less than one second left on the clock.
Malcolm was led by Fortik with a game-high 22 points.