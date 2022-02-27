GIRLS BASKETBALL: Spartans Race Past Knights In A5 Semifinal
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 26)–The Lincoln East girls basketball team wasted no time Saturday afternoon in executing their offense, transition game and trap defense.
The Spartans relied on the defense early to limit the Lincoln Southeast attack and earned a 47-20 victory over the Knights at the East gym, in a game heard on KFOR.
East (14-10) moves on to play the top-seed in the A5 district, Lincoln Southwest, who ran away with a 65-35 win over Norfolk in the other semifinal, for the district championship Tuesday night.
The Spartans were hitting long-range shots and got three, three-pointers from senior guard Maddie Campbell and she added another three in the second quarter. Campbell finished with a game-high 17 points. East jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter before the Knights got a basket, but the Spartans lead 19-3 after the opening frame and then 33-9 at halftime.
Southeast (10-13) simply could not recover from there, but managed to get 11 points in the second half. Samantha Searcey and Nyaluak Dak each led the Knights in the loss with six points apiece.
Click the links below to hear the podcast of the game.
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East girls basketball 1st Half
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East girls basketball 2nd Half