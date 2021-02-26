GIRLS BASKETBALL: Southwest’s Early Start Shuts Down Norfolk In A-3 District Championship
LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 25)–Lincoln Southwest’s defense outweighed the slow start offensively Thursday night, by forcing 22 turnovers while on their way to a 58-35 girls basketball victory over Norfolk to win the A-3 district championship.
The Silver Hawks (19-2) have now won 15-straight games and have qualified for the NSAA Girls State Basketball tournament for a fifth-straight year. Southwest may end up as a No. 4 seed and play Tuesday at 4pm inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, but official pairings will be released on Saturday morning.
Southwest utilized a full-court press on Norfolk early, which gave the Silver Hawks a 13-2 lead going into the second quarter. Freshman Kennadi Williams scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the first half for Southwest. The Silver Hawks were up 17-3 midway through the second quarter, when Brinly Christensen and Williams hit back-to-back three-pointers to put the game out of reach.
Norfolk (11-11) managed to turn up intensity to start the second half, but Southwest weathered the short-lived storm and had a 43-20 advantage heading into the final quarter.
Hailey Kleinschmit led the Panthers in the loss with 10 points.