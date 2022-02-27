GIRLS BASKETBALL: Scoring Runs Help Northeast Defeat Westside In A3 Semifinal
LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 26)–Lincoln Northeast used a pair of scoring runs Saturday night to secure a 53-32 victory in the girls A3 District basketball semifinal at the Ed Johnson Gym, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Northeast will now play Lincoln High in Tuesday night’s A3 District championship, which you’ll be able to hear on ESPN Lincoln, beginning at approximately 6pm. The Links routed Omaha Burke 84-23 in the other semifinal game Saturday.
Leading only 10-9 after the first quarter, the Rockets set out on a 10-0 scoring run to start the second quarter, sparked mainly by senior guard Nyathak Gatluak, who scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the first half. Westside ended the first half on a short run and trailed 25-16 at halftime.
The Rockets (15-8) took off in the third quarter, going on a 19-5 run, where top-scorer Doneelah Washington scored all seven of her points in the game.
Jaeden Webb scored nine points to help the Rockets and sophomore forward Serena Heeran had seven.
Westside was led by Elaine Wiles, who came off the bench to score eight points. The Warriors finish the season 11-10.
Click the links below to hear the podcast of Saturday’s game.
Omaha Westside at Lincoln Northeast girls basketball 1st Half
Omaha Westside at Lincoln Northeast girls basketball 2nd Half