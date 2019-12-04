GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Christian Crusaders
Head Coach: Nick Orduna (20th Year)
2018-19 Record: 16-8 Class C1 Runner-Up
Returning Starters: Olivia Hollenbeck, 6-4, sr., center; Allyson Korte, 5-6, sr., guard; Makylee Ailes, 5-8, jr., guard; Barrett Power, 5-9, sr., guard.
Others to watch: Alexis Johnson, 6-0, sr., center; Brielle Power, 5-8, soph., guard; Addie Ehlers, 5-8, soph., guard; Jenna Wiltfong, 6-2, soph., center; Faith McCullough, 6-3, soph., center; Halle Hueser, 5-5, jr., guard; Anna Wagner, 5-5, sr., guard; Brenna Penrod, 5-6, jr., guard; Ava Schneider, 5-6, soph, guard; Hailey DeWitt, 5-10, sr., forward.
Season Outlook: The Crusaders have four returning starters from last year’s runner-up team and they have depth and experience at all positions, so they should be balanced. A tough conference and regular season schedule will help in team growth, which should make Christian a post-season contender again. Hollenbeck is a Fort Hays State basketball commit and Barrett Power is a Colorado State volleyball commit.