GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pius X, Southwest and Lincoln High Will Host Districts
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 16)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Tuesday afternoon released district pairings for Class A teams in girls basketball, leaving Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln High among the teams hosting.
Pius X, the defending Class A state champion, will host the A-1 tournament Tuesday evening at Bishop Flavin Gym and await the Monday winner between Grand Island/Omaha South. Southwest will host the A-3 tournament and open with Millard West Tuesday at 6pm. Lincoln High hosts the A-7 tournament Tuesday night at 6, facing Papillion-LaVista South.
District champions will be crowned on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Elsewhere, boys subdistrict pairings have also been released. In the B-1 subdistrict, Norris will play Tuesday, Feb. 23 against Monday’s winner between Nebraska City and Beatrice. In the B-2 subdistrict at Platteview, Waverly is a No. 2 seed and plays Plattsmouth at 7:30pm Monday.
Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Christian will face each other in the C1 subdistrict 2 semifinal next Tuesday, Feb. 23. In Class D2 subdistrict 1, Parkview Christian is the top-seed and awaits the quarterfinal winner between High Plains and College View.
District pairings for Class A boys teams will be announced early next week.
Click the link below to see the pairings involving all Lincoln metro area schools.
