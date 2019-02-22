GIRLS BASKETBALL: Marian Holds Off North Star Comeback To Advance In A-1 District

A good defensive stance in the second quarter from the Omaha Marian girls basketball team proved to be a difference maker in their A-1 district semifinal victory over Lincoln North Star.

The Crusaders kept the Navigators scoreless for nearly six minutes, while on their way to a 49-43 victory Thursday evening at the North Star gym, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln 101.5FM/1480AM.

Marian (11-12) now plays Lincoln Pius X for the A-1 District title Friday at 6pm, which you can hear on KFOR 103.3FM/1240AM.

With Gator guard Abby Krieser in foul trouble in the first half and leading scorer Bekka Allick not playing, Marian was able to notch an 11-1 run to go up 21-10, before maintaining a 21-13 halftime lead.

The Crusaders extended their lead to 30-22 in the third quarter, but North Star rallied by Krieser’s 12 points in the fourth quarter. She finished with a game-high 20 points to lead the Gators.

North Star cut the Marian lead to 46-43 with 30 seconds left, after a pair of free throws from Drewann Edwards. But Marian sank six free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.

Ayranna Harrison led the Crusaders with 18 points. Saylor Schaefer added 10 points in the loss for North Star.

