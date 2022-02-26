GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lutheran Uses Third Quarter Run In Win Over Fairbury To Earn State Berth
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 25)–The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team outscored Fairbury 18-2 in the third quarter and slowed down the tempo in the final quarter to earn a 38-18 victory over the Jeffs to win the Class C1 District 1 title Friday night, in a game heard on KFOR.
The Warriors (22-3) automatically qualify for the NSAA Girls State Basketball tournament for a second straight year, while Fairbury finishes the season as the district runner-up with a 13-14 record.
Senior center Katelynn Oxley scored six of her game-high 14 points in the pivotal third quarter run for Lutheran, who used a 1-3-1 zone to cause fits for Fairbury on offense. The Jeffs only accounted for seven second half points, after leading 7-6 in the first quarter before falling behind at halftime 16-11.
Lutheran will make their second straight trip to the Class C1 tournament, after winning a district title a year ago at Aurora against Gothenberg and later finishing third following a semifinal loss to Centennial Conference rival Hastings St. Cecilia.
Shanae Bergt helped the Warriors in the victory with nine points. Hannah Robertson was the top scorer for Fairbury, with five points.
Click on the links below to listen to the podcast of the game.
Fairbury at Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball 1st Half
Fairbury at Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball 2nd Half