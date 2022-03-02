GIRLS BASKETBALL: Links Punch Ticket To State With Win Over Rockets
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 1)–Class A No. 2 ranked Lincoln High has marched back into the girls basketball spotlight this season, after spending the past few seasons building the program back up under the leadership of head coach Dominque Kelley.
The Links hard work this year has paid off as they captured the A-3 district championship Tuesday night 65-53 over Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln High’s Earl Johnson Gym, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Lincoln High (21-2) will play No. 6 Bellevue East in the opening round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament Monday at 7pm inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, which will be broadcast on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.
The Links were challenged by a Northeast team (15-9) coached by Kelley’s former Northeast teammate, Charity Iromuanya, where the Rockets only trailed 14-11 after the first quarter and 27-25 at halftime. Kelley and Iromuanya led Northeast to the 2005 Class A girls basketball title.
Lincoln High went to work in the second half, with junior center Jailynn Brill scoring nine of her 15 points in the third quarter. Ariana Hoagland and Bri Robinson also helped the Links with steals and quick baskets to open up the second half.
Northeast’s sophomore center Doneelah Washington scored a team-high 14 points, 12 of which came in the first quarter.
