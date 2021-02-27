GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lincoln Lutheran Captures C1-3 District Title, Heads To State
AURORA–(KFOR Feb. 26)–There were no double-digit scoring leaders for the Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team Friday night, as eight players scored to help the Warriors to a 31-23 victory over Gothenburg to win the Class C1 District 3 championship at Aurora, in a game heard on KFOR.
Lutheran (20-2) had to rely on outside shooting early to take advantage, when Gothenburg started to collapse on the Warriors’ 6-3 junior center Katelynn Oxley. Sophomore Elsa Meyer proved to be the difference, as she hit two, three-pointers during a 10-0 run in the second quarter for Lutheran, while the Swedes remained scoreless for nearly seven minutes. The Warriors led 18-9 at halftime.
Lutheran led 23-9 early in the third quarter, before Gothenburg surged back heading into the fourth quarter. Aubrey O’Hare hit a three-pointer and Clara Evert hit a basket that pulled the Swedes to within five, 28-23, with less than two minutes to play before Lutheran hit three free-throws to seal the win.
Jenna Luebbe led the Warriors with eight points, Jami Wahl tallied seven points, while Meyer and Oxley each added six points.
Freshman Ashlyn Richeson led Gothenburg (18-9) with six points.