GIRLS BASKETBALL: East Bounces Back To Beat Upset-Minded Fremont
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 6)–It’s been proven a few times this NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament that because one team is down big early, doesn’t mean they’re going to quit.
In fact, for Lincoln East, they managed to pull off a major rally and complete a 59-50 win over Fremont in the NSAA Class “A” Girls State Basketball Tournament semifinal Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
The Spartans (24-3) now play Lincoln Pius X in Saturday’s 6:30pm Class “A” state championship game, which you can hear on ESPN Lincoln. Pius X walloped top-seed Millard South 71-46 in the other semifinal game Friday night.
It was Fremont (18-7) that managed to jump out to a 19-4 start in the first quarter off early baskets from Charli Earth and top-scorer Taylor McCabe. The Tigers connected on five three-point shots during the run. East, though, threw on a press after a timeout and cools Fremont off the rest of the half.
The Spartans outscored the Tigers 20-4 the rest of the half. Senior point-guard Delaney Roberts hit a three-pointer and scored on a layup during the run, as part of her 14-point performance for East. Charley Bovaird also scored on a layup to tie the game at 24 with a minute left in the second quarter.
It was tied at 36 entering the fourth quarter, before East started out with a basket. Fremont had a brief lead of 39-38, when Sarah Shepard hit a three-pointer. The Spartans, though, went on an 8-0 run to pull away and hold on for the win.
Taylor Searcey also scored 14 points and Olivia Kugler scored 10 points to help East in the win.
McCabe, who will be a junior next season, led all scorers with 17 points for Fremont.