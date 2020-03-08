GIRLS BASKETBALL: ‘A’ Street Battle For Class ‘A’ Goes To Bolts
LINCOLN–(KLMS Mar. 7)–A year ago, Lincoln Pius X went three overtimes before falling to eventual state champ Millard North in the Class A Semifinals.
Fast forward to this year and the Thunderbolts are Class A state champions in girls basketball, with a 45-37 win over Lincoln East in the “A” Street showdown in the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
For players like 6-3 junior center Alexis Markowski and 5-6 senior guard Jillian Aschoff, the goal for this season was to bring home the gold. Markowski helped tremendously in accomplishing that goal, with 19 points and 13 rebounds (her third double-double of the tournament). She finished with 80 points total in three games this weekend.
Of the four girls state basketball titles that Pius X has won, this will be their first in Class A. Afterward, head coach Ryan Psota told reporters, “for the small school in Lincoln to go ahead and win a state title in Class A, it’s a tremendous accomplishment for us.”
While Markowski scored anytime her teammates passed the ball to her underneath the basket, the Thunderbolts weren’t exactly playing the smoothest basketball game. Pius X had 19 turnovers, ten of which happened in the first quarter.
Not only was Markowski doing damage close to the basket, senior forward Lauren Taubenheim was hitting some key shots . Pius X led 35-20 entering the fourth quarter, but East got three-pointers from Charley Bovaird and Taylor Searcey. The Spartans got as close as 41-36 before the Thunderbolts started to pull away.
Pius X led 18-10 at the half, limiting the Spartans to no points in the second period.
Pius X finishes 26-1, while East finishes the year at 24-4.