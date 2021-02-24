GIRLS BASKETBALL: A Game Of Runs Allows Southwest To Take Control Of Millard West In A-3 Semifinal
LINCOLN–(KLMS Feb. 23)–First it was a 10-0 run to end the first quarter, then another 10-0 run to finish the first half before going on a 28-9 run in the third quarter that propelled the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team to a 69-31 victory over Millard West on Tuesday night.
The win gives the No. 3 Silver Hawks (18-2) a spot in Thursday’s 6pm A-3 district championship game against Norfolk, which will be carried on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com.
The 10-0 first quarter run gave Southwest a 15-6 lead. But Millard West countered with a three-pointer from sophomore guard Libby Hoffman and a basket from senior guard Grace Kelley to pull to within four. Then Southwest sprinted out to an 8-0 run, aided by 6-1 junior forward Freddie Wallace, who converted on a three-point play and later scored underneath, before Millard West called time out with 4:34 in the second quarter. Wallace and Skylar Pieper shared scoring honors for the Silver Hawks with 13 points.
Southwest led 25-16 at halftime and put the tempo into full throttle in the third quarter with the 28-9 run and Millard West could not recover, trailing 53-25 entering the final quarter.
The Silver Hawks outscored the Wildcats 16-6 in the fourth quarter.
Kennadi Williams, a 5-3 freshman guard, added 12 points in the Southwest victory. Reese Peterson led Millard West, who finished the season at 5-17, with 10 points.