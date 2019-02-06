Frost: Huskers Add “Speed And Toughness On Signing Day

Wednesday was National Letter Of Intent Signing Day for recent High School Graduates who are about to join College Football teams. Husker Coach Scott Frost complimented his Coaching staff for the work and travel they put in as they competed to sign top players.

Frost said the Huskers have added “speed and toughness” to this year’s squad. He added that he’s beginning to achieve the level of talent he wants in his offensive and defensive schemes.

“Coming in, any new Coach is automatically about 2 cycles behind” said Frost. “I’m about half a cycle behind now, and I think I can make that up pretty quickly.”