Frost Has Been Fired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 11)–Word out early Sunday afternoon is that Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost has been let go from his position, effective immediately, in a statement sent out by Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts via the Nebraska Sports Information Office.
Alberts issued the following statement.
“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately. Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.
“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”
Alberts plans to hold a news conference 3pm Sunday in the Level 6 area of the West Stadium Press Box.