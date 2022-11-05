Daily Lineup
Local Shows
The Morning Hookup
Hail Varsity Radio
Our Announcers
Podcasts
The Morning Hookup On Demand
Hail Varsity Radio On Demand
High School Sports On-Demand
All Contests
Contact
Advertise With Us
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Listen To Us
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart
ESPN Lincoln
Daily Lineup
Local Shows
The Morning Hookup
Hail Varsity Radio
Our Announcers
Podcasts
The Morning Hookup On Demand
Hail Varsity Radio On Demand
High School Sports On-Demand
All Contests
Contact
Advertise With Us
Facebook
Twitter
View Playlist History
/
Local Sports
Friday’s State Football and Volleyball Scoreboard 11-4-22
November 4, 2022 11:20PM CDT
Share
Football Playoffs
Class A Quarterfinal
Omaha Westside 42, Lincoln Southwest 28
Recent Posts
Friday’s State Football and Volleyball Scoreboard 11-4-22
23 hours ago
STATE FOOTBALL: Westside Regroups In 2nd Half To Defeat Southwest
1 day ago
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Joseph Talks Preparation Ahead of Minnesota
2 days ago
You Might Also Like
Local Sports
Pairings Set For NSAA State Volleyball Tournament
Local Sports
HUSKER FOOTBALL: Whipple Gives a Preview of No. 17 Illinois
Local Sports
HUSKER FOOTBALL: East’s Coleman Chooses To Stay Home and Commits To Nebraska