Friday State Football Playoff Scoreboard
Class A
Bellevue West 45, Lincoln Southwest 13
Kearney 30, Gretna 28
Elkhorn South vs. Fremont
Lincoln Southeast vs. Columbus
Millard South 21, Millard West 7
Creighton Prep vs. Millard North
Lincoln East 42, North Platte 0
Omaha Westside 45, Grand Island 3
Class B
Bennington 52, Seward 26
Plattsmouth 13, McCook 9
Norris 35, Beatrice 27
Aurora 54, Scottsbluff 3
Waverly 42, Blair 8
Elkhorn 53, Omaha Gross 7
Grand Island Northwest 27, Omaha Skutt 20
Hastings vs. Omaha Roncalli
Class C1
Ashland-Greenwood 24, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7
Adams Central 31, Wayne 13
Auburn 37, Battle Creek 15
Kearney Catholic 41, Chadron 0
St. Paul 48, Cozad 0
Lincoln Christian 27, Gothenburg 24, OT
Wahoo 34, Mitchell 14
Pierce vs. West Point-Beemer
Class C2
Fremont Bergan 55, Lincoln Lutheran 15
Sutton 30, North Platte St. Patricks 6
Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Yutan vs. Centura
Oakland-Craig vs. Crofton
Hartington Cedar Catholic 21, Bridgeport 0
David City Aquinas 27, Norfolk Catholic 10
Ord 38, Wahoo Neumann 14
Six Man
Arthur County 55, Pawnee City 8
Creek Valley vs. Spalding Academy
Red Cloud 50, Dorchester 36
Sterling 54, Southwest 6
McCool Junction 83, Parkview Christian 24
Paxton 44, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 38
Cody-Kilgore 30, Stuart 0
Potter-Dix 66, Wallace 34