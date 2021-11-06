      Weather Alert

Friday State Football and Volleyball Scoreboard

Nov 5, 2021 @ 11:17pm

State Football  (Lincoln area teams in bold)

Class A

Omaha North 35, North Platte 34
Gretna 14, Elkhorn South 7
Bellevue West 52, Grand Island 20
Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Burke 3

Class B

Bennington 41, Waverly 0
Elkhorn 35, Seward 20
Omaha Skutt 20, Plattsmouth 10
Aurora 34, Scottsbluff 14

Class C1

Pierce 35, Ashland-Greenwood 28
Battle Creek 33, Columbus Scotus 21
Columbus Lakeview 23, Boone Central 20
Kearney Catholic 33, Wahoo 7

Class C2

Norfolk Catholic 20, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13
Wilber-Clatonia 32,  Hastings St. Cecilia 13
Ord 42, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Fremont Bergan 38, David City Aquinas 7

Class D1 Eight Man

Burwell 41, Anselmo-Merna 18
Howells-Dodge 44, Dundy County-Stratton 18
Hitchcock County 58, Perkins County 6
Cross County 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 51

Class D2

Sandhills-Thedford 46, Osceola 14
Elgin Public/Pope John 22, Johnson Brock 10
Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 30, Ansley-Litchfield 26
Kenesaw 70, Humphrey St. Francis 40

Six Man

Potter-Dix 70, Parkview Christian 34
Spalding Academy 32, McCool Junction 25
Wallace 38, Pawnee City 18
Cody-Kilgore 51, Arthur County 6

State Volleyball (Lincoln area teams in bold)

Class A

Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South 25-20, 25-21, 25-22
Millard West def. Omaha Westside 25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12

Class B

Norris def. Elkhorn North 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12
Omaha Skutt def. Waverly 15-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-12

Class C1

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5
Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island Central Catholic 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

Class C2

Oakland-Craig def. Superior 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23
Sutton def. Wisner-Pilger 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13

Class D1

Howells-Dodge def. Nebraska Christian 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5
Fremont Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11

Class D2

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wynot 25-18, 25-5, 25-15
Humphrey St. Francis def. Maywood/Hayes Center 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On