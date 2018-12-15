Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Southwest 45, Lincoln Southeast 41
Lincoln Pius X 66, Lincoln North Star 65
Lincoln East 52, Grand Island 51
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Lincoln Christian 52
Syracuse 49, Lincoln Lutheran 41
Seward 46, Norris 35
Gretna 53, Waverly 44
Elmwood-Murdock 38, Malcolm 31
Douglas County West @ Raymond Central
Bellevue West 75, Omaha Bryan 72
Elkhorn South 58, Papillion-LaVista 55
Norfolk 56, Columbus 33
Omaha Central 68, Millard North 65
Omaha Skutt 70, Bennington 51
Elkhorn 46, Nebraska City 16
Wahoo 87, Fort Calhoun 40
Wilber-Clatonia 55, Fillmore Central 46
Pawnee City at Sterling
Kearney Catholic 53, Beatrice 41
Kearney 61, Fremont 20
Johnson-Brock 70, Tri County 40
Diller-Odell 50, Lewiston 23
Crete 43, Fairbury 41
Centennial 56, Milford 51
Auburn 51, Freeman 38
Wahoo Neumann 37, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln 34
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 41, Lincoln High 30
Lincoln East 49, Grand Island 41
Lincoln Pius X 43, Lincoln North Star 29
Lincoln Southwest 52, Lincoln Southeast 37
Grand Island Central Catholic 41, Lincoln Christian 37
Syracuse 44, Lincoln Lutheran 38
Waverly 46, Gretna 38
Seward 53, Norris 35
Raymond Central 68, Douglas County West 39
Malcolm 46, Elmwood-Murdock 27
Bellevue West 55, Omaha Bryan 10
Elkhorn 61, Nebraska City 20
Fremont 66, Kearney 58
Millard North 70, Omaha Central 28
Millard South 61, Papillion-LaVista South 34
Millard West 47, Omaha Westside 46
North Platte 55, McCook 33
Omaha Burke 77, Omaha South 20
Omaha Skutt 52, Bennington 35
Papillion-LaVista 67, Elkhorn South 38
Johnson-Brock 45, Tri County 32
Milford 58, Centennial 48
Sterling 46, Pawnee City 25
Wahoo 68, Fort Calhoun 14
Crete 39, Fairbury 35
Aurora 41, York 35
Auburn 52, Freeman 42