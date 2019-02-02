Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln East 61, Omaha Burke 53
Lincoln North Star 66, Papillion-LaVista 42
Lincoln Northeast 62, Omaha Benson 53
Lincoln High 62, Fremont 35
Lincoln Southeast 56, Norfolk 48
Aurora 53, Waverly 45
Norris 58, Nebraska City 36
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 73, Parkview Christian 52
Conestoga 59, Malcolm 49
Bellevue East 72, Omaha North 64
Gretna 44, Elkhorn 38
Millard West 61, Millard South 42
Hastings 48, North Platte 47
Omaha South 56, Papillion-LaVista South 40
Omaha Westside 74, Omaha Northwest 70
Omaha Gross 52, Columbus 39
Millard North 73, Grand Island 59
Omaha Skutt 66, Beatrice 43
Platteview 50, Syracuse 37
Seward 62, Blair 48
Wahoo 84, Arlington 54
Palmyra 52, Mead 38
Wahoo Neumann 58, Columbus Scotus 41
Ashland-Greenwood 69, Douglas County West 54
Bennington 63, Plattsmouth 49
Boys Town 64, Fremont Bergan 58
Girls
Lincoln Northeast 59, Omaha Benson 58, OT
Lincoln East 79, Omaha Burke 35
Lincoln Southeast 39, Norfolk 34
Fremont 74, Lincoln High 28
Lincoln North Star 53, Papillion-LaVista 48
Norris 44, Nebraska City 33
Waverly 53, Aurora 28
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 55, Parkview Christian 23
Millard North 81, Grand Island 36
Kearney 38, Elkhorn South 36
Seward 63, Blair 24
Wahoo 63, Arlington 41
Bennington 58, Plattsmouth 37
Millard South 58, Millard West 38
Omaha North 58, Bellevue East 39
Omaha Westside 64, Omaha Northwest 37
Papillion-LaVista South 57, Omaha South 27
North Platte 56, Hastings 45
Platteview 41, Syracuse 32
York 36, Fairbury 32
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Douglas County West 19
