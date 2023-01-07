Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard 1-6-23

Boys

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest-7:20pm-KFOR

Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island

North Platte at Lincoln Pius X-6:50pm-KLMS

Scottsbluff at Waverly

Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia

Columbus Scotus at Malcolm

Raymond Central at Arlington

Bellevue East at Omaha Westside

Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West

Omaha Northwest at Millard North

Omaha Benson at Norfolk

Omaha Burke at Omaha North

Omaha Central at Omaha South

Millard West at Papillion-LaVista South

Ralston at Omaha Gross

Fremont at Columbus

Creighton Prep at Omaha Westview

Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross

Elkhorn at Plattsmouth

Bennington at Platteview

Gering at Crete

Syracuse at Louisville

HTRS at Sterling

Yutan at Mead

Girls

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Northeast at Grand Island

North Platte at Lincoln Pius X

Scottsbluff at Waverly

Wahoo at Norris

Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia

Columbus Scotus at Malcolm

Raymond Central at Arlington

Bellevue East at Omaha Westside

Omaha Bryan at Bellevue West

Omaha Northwest at Millard North

Omaha Benson at Norfolk

Omaha Burke at Omaha North

Omaha Central at Omaha South

Millard West at Papillion-LaVista South

Ralston at Omaha Gross

Fremont at Columbus

Omaha Marian at Omaha Westview

Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Gross

Elkhorn at Plattsmouth

Bennington at Platteview

Gering at Crete

Syracuse at Louisville

HTRS at Sterling

Yutan at Mead