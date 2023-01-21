Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard 1-20-23
Boys
Lincoln North Star 81, Columbus 53
Lincoln Lutheran 48, Wahoo Neumann 39
Lincoln Pius X 59, Grand Island 48
Lincoln Southwest 78, Fremont 36
Bennington 64, Norris 46
Malcolm 73, Wilber-Clatonia 50
Underwood (Iowa) 64, Parkview Christian 43
Omaha Bryan 66, Omaha South 54
Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Omaha Central 44
Omaha Westside 67, Papillion-LaVista 55
Bellevue East 76, Omaha Northwest 63
Boys Town 58, Douglas County West 56
Bergan Catholic (New Jersey) 87, Millard North 83
Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) 70, Omaha Burke 36
Elmwood-Murdock 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 27
Hastings 65, Elkhorn North 50
Johnson-Brock 48, Friend 42
Ralston 68, Beatrice 60
Tri County 61, Fillmore Central 48
Yutan 56, Palmyra 49
Girls
Lincoln North Star 47, Columbus 35
Lincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24
Lincoln Southwest 55, Fremont 43
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Wahoo Neumann 44
Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 17
Raymond Central 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39
Waverly 35, Wahoo 34
Bennington 41, Norris 38
Bellevue East 69, Omaha Northwest 32
Omaha Buena Vista 72, Elkhorn South 67
Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Westside 54
North Platte 57, McCook 52
York 53, Fairbury 15
Yutan 62, Palmyra 34
Nebraska City Lourdes 39, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Kearney 49, Norfolk 31
Milford 56, David City 23
Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30
Douglas County West 63, Boys Town 6
Fillmore Central 51, Tri County 38
Johnson-Brock 69, Friend 18
Beatrice 58, Ralston 18
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Syracuse 24
Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31