Friday Prep Basketball Scoreboard 1-20-23

January 21, 2023 10:01AM CST
Boys

Lincoln North Star 81, Columbus 53

Lincoln Lutheran 48, Wahoo Neumann 39

Lincoln Pius X 59, Grand Island 48

Lincoln Southwest 78, Fremont 36

Bennington 64, Norris 46

Malcolm 73, Wilber-Clatonia 50

Underwood (Iowa) 64, Parkview Christian 43

Omaha Bryan 66, Omaha South 54

Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Omaha Central 44

Omaha Westside 67, Papillion-LaVista 55

Bellevue East 76, Omaha Northwest 63

Boys Town 58, Douglas County West 56

Bergan Catholic (New Jersey) 87, Millard North 83

Ankeny Centennial (Iowa) 70, Omaha Burke 36

Elmwood-Murdock 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 27

Hastings 65, Elkhorn North 50

Johnson-Brock 48, Friend 42

Ralston 68, Beatrice 60

Tri County 61, Fillmore Central 48

Yutan 56, Palmyra 49

Girls

Lincoln North Star 47, Columbus 35

Lincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24

Lincoln Southwest 55, Fremont 43

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Wahoo Neumann 44

Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 17

Raymond Central 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39

Waverly 35, Wahoo 34

Bennington 41, Norris 38

Bellevue East 69, Omaha Northwest 32

Omaha Buena Vista 72, Elkhorn South 67

Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Westside 54

North Platte 57, McCook 52

York 53, Fairbury 15

Yutan 62, Palmyra 34

Nebraska City Lourdes 39, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Kearney 49, Norfolk 31

Milford 56, David City 23

Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30

Douglas County West 63, Boys Town 6

Fillmore Central 51, Tri County 38

Johnson-Brock 69, Friend 18

Beatrice 58, Ralston 18

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Syracuse 24

Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31

