Friday Night High School Football/Volleyball Scoreboard
Football
Lincoln Southeast vs. Creighton Prep
North Platte 35, Lincoln North Star 21
Gretna 35, Lincoln Pius X 3
Bellevue East 32, Lincoln High 15
Elkhorn South 44, Lincoln Southwest 0
Lincoln Christian 19, Columbus Lakeview 14
Grand Island Northwest 21, Waverly 20 OT
Norris 28, Omaha Roncalli 17
Columbus 55, Lincoln Northeast 7-Thursday
Millard North 46, Lincoln East 41-Thursday
Raymond Central 20, Fort Calhoun 6
Malcolm 30, Centennial 7
Bellevue West 49, Millard South 29
Fremont 22, Grand Island 21 OT
Papillion-LaVista 36, Norfolk 7
Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-LaVista South 27
Ashland-Greenwood 28, Wayne 20 OT
Wahoo 38, Milford 0
Omaha Skutt 28, Bennington 25
Elkhorn 38, Blair 28
McCook 41, Seward 14
Ralston 33, York 12
Plattsmouth 35, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 7
Beatrice 47, Elkhorn North 21
Auburn 49, Douglas County West 14
Aurora 35, Omaha Gross 21
North Bend Central 42, Boys Town 29
Volleyball
LPS Classic
Pool C
Gretna def. Lincoln East 25-15, 31-29
Lincoln East def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17
Lincoln Southeast def. Gretna, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln East, 26-24, 25-21
Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Southeast 25-17, 25-15
Omaha Marian def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-15
Pool D
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-17
Lincoln Northeast def. Grand Island, 18-25, 25-22, 25-16
Lincoln North Star def. Grand Island, 25-16, 25-14
North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-16
North Platte def. Grand Island, 251-3, 25-17
North Platte def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 25-18