Friday Night Football Scoreboard
Lincoln Southeast 17, Grand Island 7
Lincoln East 56, Norfolk 7
Lincoln Northeast 48, Omaha Northwest 7
Lincoln Pius X 28, Lincoln High 21, 2OT
Lincoln Southwest 20, Omaha North 17
Columbus 49, Lincoln North Star 13-Thursday
Elkhorn 14, Waverly 13
Bennington 35, Norris 20
Fremont Bergan 45, Lincoln Lutheran 25-Thursday
Fort Calhoun 28, Lincoln Christian 19
Malcolm 43, Falls City 6
Raymond Central 54, Schuyler 6
Sterling 49, Parkview Christian 16
Bellevue East 54, Omaha South 36
Bellevue West 28, Omaha Creighton Prep 22
Elkhorn South 55, Omaha Central 7
Fremont 48, Omaha Benson 42
Gretna 28, Papillion-LaVista South 21
Kearney 42, North Platte 14
Millard South 46, Millard West 7
Omaha Westside 31, Papillion-LaVista 28
Omaha Skutt 54, Omaha Gross 27-Thursday
Ralston 42, Omaha Bryan 0
Beatrice 21, Blair 14
McCook 17, York 14
Omaha Roncalli 42, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 25
Plattsmouth 42, Elkhorn North 17
Seward 46, Crete 31
Ashland-Greenwood 38, Arlington 0
Auburn 35, Platteview 20
Columbus Scotus 28, David City Aquinas 21
Milford 54, Fillmore Central 7
Nebraska City 61, Omaha Concordia 14
Wahoo 21, Boys Town 12
Sutton 45, Fairbury 7
Centennial 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Wahoo Neumann 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Louisville 41, Syracuse 7
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Superior 14
Yutan 40, Ponca 7
Sandy Creek 36, David City 0
Freeman 50, Southern 12
Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Johnson-Brock 8
Palmyra 54, Conestoga 8
Tri County 56, Elmwood-Murdock 50
Weeping Water 60, Johnson County Central 44
Lewiston 63, Dorchester 24
Pawnee City 72, McCool Junction 44