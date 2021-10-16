Friday Night Football Scoreboard
Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 14
Lincoln High 34, Omaha Northwest 0
Millard South 50, Lincoln North Star 14
Gretna 42, Lincoln Southeast 14
Omaha Burke 24, Lincoln Southwest 0
Norris 43, Lincoln Pius X 22
Waverly 48, Crete 14
Wahoo 31, Raymond Central 6
Milford 46, Lincoln Christian 20
Lincoln Lutheran 28, Centennial 21
Malcolm 28, Platteview 12
Parkview Christian 58, Dorchester 6
Bellevue West 62, Columbus 0
Elkhorn South 21, Kearney 7
Elkhorn 35, Elkhorn North 12
Grand Island 35, Norfolk 10
North Platte 27, Millard West 24
Millard North def. Omaha Benson-forfeit
Omaha Central 47, Omaha South 14
Omaha Creighton Prep 30, Papillion-LaVista South 7
Omaha North 35, Fremont 20
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Bryan-forfeit
Omaha Skutt 38, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 21
Omaha Gross 49, South Sioux City 7
Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 20
Seward 33, York 7
Aurora 41, Grand Island Northwest 27
Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 38
Boys Town 41, Arlington 15
Ashland-Greenwood 51, Louisville 13
Douglas County West 22, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6
EMF 64 Southern 14
McCool Junction 66, Hampton 14
Nebraska City 57, Falls City 28
Sterling def. Lewiston-forfeit
Wilber-Clatonia 49, Syracuse 18
Yutan 19, Wahoo Neumann 14