Friday High School Football Scores
Lincoln High 21, Lincoln Northeast 6
Lincoln East 26, Millard West 25
Lincoln Southeast 31, Papillion-LaVista 12
Lincoln Christian 42, Falls City 21
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Syracuse 0
Fremont 28, Lincoln North Star 7
Millard South 42, Lincoln Pius X 0
Waverly 38, Beatrice 7
Norris 29, Plattsmouth 26
Ashland-Greenwood 51, Malcolm 14
Raymond Central vs. Platteview
McCool Junction 78, Parkview Christian 12
Kearney 41, Columbus 19
Grand Island 27, Papillion-LaVista South 26
Creighton Prep 24, North Platte 7
Omaha Westside 44, Millard North 14
Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 6
Gretna 31, Omaha Skutt 28
Hastings 38, York 20
Blair 42, Omaha Roncalli 7
Grand Island Northwest 24, Seward 17
Aurora 21, McCook 7
Elkhorn 48, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 6
Fremont Bergan 31, David City Aquinas 7
Sterling 70, Dorchester 8
Mead 26, Diller-Odell 8
Auburn 28, Milford 13
Tri County 78, Southern 20
Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Freeman 14
Weeping Water 60, Elmwood-Murdock 26