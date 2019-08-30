Friday High School Football Scoreboard

Scores from Aug. 29 and 30.
Omaha Burke at Lincoln Southeast-Thursday
Lincoln Northeast at Fremont
Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X
Bellevue West at Lincoln High
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest
Platteview at Lincoln Christian
Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran
Beatrice at Norris
Seward at Waverly
Raymond Central at Douglas County West
Malcolm at Grand Island Central Catholic
Mead at Parkview Christian
Norfolk at Columbus
Omaha North at Omaha Creighton Prep
Kearney at Grand Island
Millard North at Millard West
South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan
Omaha Benson at Omaha Central
Omaha South at Omaha Northwest
Bellevue East at Omaha Westside
Papillion-LaVista at Papillion-LaVista South-Thursday
Gretna at Millard South-Thursday
Bennington at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli
Elkhorn Mt. Michael at Ralston
North Platte at Scottsbluff
Wayne at Wahoo
Bishop Neumann at Boys Town
Fairbury at Auburn
Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood
Dorchester at Walthill
Superior at Wilber-Clatonia
Diller-Odell at Southern
Sterling at St. Edward
Nebraska Lutheran at Palmyra
Omaha Nation at Weeping Water
Alliance at York
Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson-Brock
Tri County at Exeter-Milligan-Friend
Syracuse at Centennial