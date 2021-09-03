Friday High School Football Scoreboard 9-3-21
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln North Star
Lincoln East vs. Papillion-LaVista South
Grand Island vs. Lincoln Pius X
Omaha Bryan vs. Lincoln High
Waverly vs. Omaha Skutt
Norris 47, Elkhorn South 16-Thursday
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Lincoln Christian
Falls City vs. Raymond Central
Yutan vs. Malcolm
Bellevue West at Bellevue East
Omaha Central at Gretna
Millard North at Millard West
Kearney at Omaha Burke
Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Omaha South
Omaha North at Omaha Westside
North Platte at Fremont
Millard South 33, Elkhorn South 7-Thursday
Columbus 28, Norfolk 14-Thursday
Creighton Prep 30, Papillion-LaVista 3-Thursday
Milford at Ashland-Greenwood
Bennington at Aurora
Elkhorn Mount Michael at Blair
Platteview at Boys Town
Freeman at Conestoga
Schuyler at Douglas County West
Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn
Syracuse at Fillmore Central
Auburn at Fort Calhoun
McCook at Crete
Seward at Omaha Gross
Beatrice at Lexington
Diller-Odell at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Scottsbluff at Hastings
Arlington at North Bend Central
Omaha Brownell Talbot at Palmyra
Dorchester at Pawnee City
Plattsmouth at Ralston
Johnson County Central at Southern
Sioux City West at South Sioux City
Falls City Sacred Heart at Nebraska Lutheran
Weeping Water at Tri County
Sutton at Wilber-Clatonia
Alliance at York