Friday High School Football Scoreboard
Lincoln High at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha South at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln East 41, Millard West 10-Thursday
Millard South 36, Lincoln Pius X 0-Thursday
Fremont 49, Lincoln North Star 0-Thursday
Lincoln Southeast 35, Papillion-LaVista 21-Thursday
Beatrice at Waverly
Plattsmouth at Norris
Lincoln Christian at Falls City
Platteview at Raymond Central
Ashland-Greenwood at Malcolm
Lincoln Lutheran at Syracuse
McCool Junction at Parkview Christian
Elkhorn South at Bellevue East
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue West
North Platte at Creighton Prep
Omaha Benson at Grand Island
Omaha Bryan at Norfolk
Omaha Westside at Millard North
Omaha Central at Omaha North
Omaha Burke at Papillion-LaVista South
Omaha Skutt at Gretna
Omaha Gross at Crete
Kearney at Columbus
South Sioux City at Bennington
Ralston at Elkhorn North
Elkhorn High 49, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 14-Thursday
Blair at Omaha Roncalli
McCook at Aurora
Milford at Auburn
Centennial at Wahoo Neumann
Weeping Water at Elmwood-Murdock
Nebraska City Lourdes at Freeman
York at Hastings
Southern at Tri County
Fairbury at Nebraska City
Louisville at Wahoo
Deshler at Pawnee City
Dorchester at Sterling
Wilber-Clatonia at Yutan
Conestoga at Cedar Bluffs
Mead at Diller-Odell