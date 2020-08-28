Friday High School Football Schedule/Results
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln High-6:50pm on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com
Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Northeast at Fremont
Lincoln Southeast at Kearney
Lincoln Southwest at Gretna
Elkhorn North at Waverly
Norris at Elkhorn
Syracuse at Lincoln Christian
Fillmore Central at Raymond Central
Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia
Parkview Christian at St. Edward
Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Creighton Prep 0-Thursday
Elkhorn South 30, Millard West 28-Thursday
Papillion-LaVista South at Papillion-LaVista